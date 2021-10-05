GeoCoin 24-Hour Volume Tops $88.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 5th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC on major exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $887,837.05 and approximately $88.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00051021 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $172.54 or 0.00344706 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,022.69 or 0.99937217 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00075692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00005893 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00055695 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.