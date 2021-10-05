GET Protocol Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $134,556.00 (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. Over the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00006060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GET Protocol has a market cap of $34.55 million and approximately $134,556.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded up 920.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,305.52 or 0.08600285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00053986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.94 or 0.00277531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00114157 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

About GET Protocol

GET Protocol (GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

