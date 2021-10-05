Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Short Interest Down 42.6% in September

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,700 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the August 31st total of 592,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 9,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 1st quarter worth $88,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 119.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 16,534.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 110,615 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

GILT stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.40. The company had a trading volume of 893,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,048. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The company has a market capitalization of $466.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.92 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 25.16% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%.

Gilat Satellite Networks Company Profile

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of broadband satellite communication and networking solutions and services. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects. The Fixed Networks segment provides advanced fixed broadband satellite communication networks, satellite communication systems and associated professional services and comprehensive turnkey solutions and fully managed satellite network services solutions.

