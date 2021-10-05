Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by McMahon Financial Advisors LLC

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after buying an additional 13,334 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. 78.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,133. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.29. The company has a market capitalization of $85.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 55.94% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

