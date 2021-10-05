GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Position Trimmed by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the second quarter worth approximately $295,332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 46,232.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011,230 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,367,000 after buying an additional 5,998,256 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,889,711 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,866,000 after buying an additional 2,271,163 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth approximately $57,942,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on GSK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GSK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.42. The company had a trading volume of 44,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,792,148. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 1 year low of $33.26 and a 1 year high of $42.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $103.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.11.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.523 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.