Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Global Water Resources were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 58.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 20.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 22.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Global Water Resources by 56.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 18,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GWRS. Roth Capital raised their price target on Global Water Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

GWRS opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Global Water Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.97 million, a P/E ratio of 157.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Water Resources, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.22%.

In other Global Water Resources news, Director Andrew M. Cohn acquired 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.90 per share, with a total value of $32,649.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired a total of 1,876 shares of company stock worth $33,604 in the last ninety days. 44.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

