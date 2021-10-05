Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Short Interest Up 44.2% in September

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,800 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 171,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ:POTX traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.80. 110,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,147. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $7.37 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $195,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 51,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,286 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

