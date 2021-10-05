Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,300 shares, a decline of 26.3% from the August 31st total of 165,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 422,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000.

NASDAQ:BUG opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.73. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $33.33.

