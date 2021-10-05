GlobalData (LON:DATA) Shares Down 1.7%

GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,422 ($18.58) and last traded at GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Approximately 3,729 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 46,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,475 ($19.27).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,544.39 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,544.83. The company has a market capitalization of £1.72 billion and a PE ratio of 64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get GlobalData alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a GBX 6.10 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. GlobalData’s dividend payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other GlobalData news, insider Michael Danson sold 1,054,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,650 ($21.56), for a total value of £17,391,000 ($22,721,452.84).

About GlobalData (LON:DATA)

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company also offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense and security, banking and payments, automotive, construction, consumer, foodservices, insurance, medical devices, mining, oil and gas, packaging, pharmaceutical, power, rail, technology, sport, and travel and tourism industries.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.