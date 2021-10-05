Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Position Increased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Globe Life in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,284,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GL. Zacks Investment Research cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.20.

Shares of GL stock opened at $89.86 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.71 and a 1 year high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average is $97.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.03. Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st.

In other news, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.