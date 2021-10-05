Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,683 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,624 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,642,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,408 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 1,881.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 720,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,940,000 after acquiring an additional 683,663 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,519,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 1,176.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 324,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,840,000 after buying an additional 298,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 36.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,094,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,035,000 after purchasing an additional 291,210 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $186,345.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $64,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,130.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,039 shares of company stock worth $763,950 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $45.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.60 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.99 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

