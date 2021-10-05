Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,547 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total value of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $558.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $635.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $565.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

