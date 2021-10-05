Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. King Wealth raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

SHY opened at $86.14 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.06 and a one year high of $86.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

