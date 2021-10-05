Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 48.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,091 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 142.3% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 325.3% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC stock opened at $60.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TFC. Citigroup raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.31.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $636,355.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.