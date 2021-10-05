Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after buying an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,802,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,280,000 after purchasing an additional 270,692 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,753,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,860,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,416,000 after buying an additional 80,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.90.

KHC stock opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.79. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $29.21 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $45.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

