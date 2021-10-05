Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Purchases 138 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,307 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $102.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.96. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.64 and a twelve month high of $124.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $852.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.52 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. Research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 3,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,171 shares in the company, valued at $3,140,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $2,355,682 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

