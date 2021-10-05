Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,081 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,081 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 46.2% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 17,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 152.5% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 375,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,022,000 after acquiring an additional 226,962 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420,303 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 55.2% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the second quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.38.

WFC stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

