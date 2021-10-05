Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,751 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after buying an additional 6,258,117 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after buying an additional 3,965,622 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after buying an additional 3,120,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after buying an additional 3,031,326 shares during the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $71.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $95.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $72.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

