Golden State Equity Partners Acquires Shares of 6,213 Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL stock opened at $91.06 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.25.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $50.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.36 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCL. Truist raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $411,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

