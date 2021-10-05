Golden State Equity Partners Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Golden State Equity Partners reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCZ. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $73.73 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $79.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.35.

