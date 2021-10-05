Golden State Equity Partners Makes New Investment in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,647,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,155,000 after purchasing an additional 320,508 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,271,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,897,000 after purchasing an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,905,000 after purchasing an additional 261,855 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,324,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 408,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,655,000 after purchasing an additional 229,011 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $123.41 on Tuesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.01.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Argus increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,497,499.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

