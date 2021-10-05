Golden State Equity Partners Purchases New Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $18,719,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 29,030.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,647,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter valued at about $14,837,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $519.33.

In related news, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,687,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,850 shares of company stock worth $25,491,385. 25.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSTR stock opened at $607.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $662.18 and a 200-day moving average of $620.98. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.90 and a fifty-two week high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The company had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.95 million. Equities analysts expect that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

