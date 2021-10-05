Golden State Equity Partners Takes $318,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 55.0% in the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STWD opened at $24.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.65. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.67%.

Several analysts recently commented on STWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

