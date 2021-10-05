Golden State Equity Partners Takes $357,000 Position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,096,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715,289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,246 shares during the period. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Unity Software by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,141,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,713,000 after buying an additional 1,915,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,639,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $940,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,191,649 shares of company stock valued at $146,629,968 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE U opened at $119.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.87. Unity Software Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $174.94. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.48.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.29. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 52.08%. The business had revenue of $273.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Unity Software from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

