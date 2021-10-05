Goldentree Asset Management Lp Sells 131,847 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Stock

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 131,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $5,563,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 2,000 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $85,140.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 791,813 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $34,356,766.07.

On Monday, September 13th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $4,199,000.00.

On Thursday, September 9th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 31,556 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $1,237,941.88.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 64,450 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.77, for a total transaction of $2,434,276.50.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 367,695 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $13,259,081.70.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 100,000 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total transaction of $3,384,000.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,445 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.83, for a total value of $116,544.35.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 109,411 shares of California Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $3,341,411.94.

On Monday, August 23rd, Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 8,300 shares of California Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $251,158.00.

NYSE CRC traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.32. 1,924,084 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.86. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $10.99 and a 12-month high of $44.58.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. On average, research analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in California Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 2,062.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of California Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

CRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

