Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.49% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Golub Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company that principally invests in senior secured, unitranche, mezzanine and second lien loans of middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, GC Advisors LLC, an affiliate of Golub Capital. “

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBDC traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.86. 451,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,537. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Golub Capital BDC has a 52 week low of $12.31 and a 52 week high of $16.22. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.57.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The investment management company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.19. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The company had revenue of $75.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 4,143 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $66,039.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,083.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 79,146 shares of company stock worth $1,255,493. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 326,606 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 119.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 497,193 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,667,000 after acquiring an additional 270,248 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 10.3% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 9.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,413 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

