GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $1,506,824.54 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $1,506,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Andrew Slutsky sold 800 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $26,408.00.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Andrew Slutsky sold 7,400 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $244,200.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock traded down $3.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. 1,360,574 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,981,732. The company has a quick ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.48. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. Equities analysts forecast that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter worth about $123,583,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoodRx by 62.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,203,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,800 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,173,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,657,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after acquiring an additional 855,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GDRX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised GoodRx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.65.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

