Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.
NASDAQ GSHD opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.
In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.
About Goosehead Insurance
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
