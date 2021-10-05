Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Piper Sandler

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) had its target price raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.89.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $151.67 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a 52 week low of $78.86 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.31, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 69.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,041,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,649,000 after buying an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

