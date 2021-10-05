Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $160.59 and last traded at $160.20. 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 26.5% during the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,962,000 after purchasing an additional 49,315 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,664,000 after purchasing an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 69,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,801,000 after buying an additional 21,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

