Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Trading Up 5.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)’s share price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $155.00 to $160.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Goosehead Insurance traded as high as $160.59 and last traded at $160.20. 703 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 188,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.67.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSHD. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.89.
In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,498,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 370,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,542,189.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 26,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.87, for a total value of $3,154,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,583 shares of company stock valued at $27,418,010 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 421.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.22 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:GSHD)
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
