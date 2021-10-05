Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 836 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $2,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 21,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 96,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 21.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 2.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier stock opened at $35.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $38.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.33 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 432.00%.

In related news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 6,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $229,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,510.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelby L. Pyatt sold 9,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $346,975.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,874.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,244 shares of company stock worth $611,012. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, Timber Funds and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography.

