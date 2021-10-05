Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on Synaptics from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $175.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.12. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.47 and a 52-week high of $191.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.14, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. Synaptics had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,858 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $919,813.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,302 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.43, for a total value of $433,765.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,953.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,044. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

