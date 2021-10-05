Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $2.27 Million Stock Position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,715 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions worth $2,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $16,211,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter worth about $15,629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 47.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,939,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,136,000 after purchasing an additional 941,148 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 815.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 416,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 370,918 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 41.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,074,481 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,133,000 after purchasing an additional 312,183 shares during the period.

Shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock opened at $13.55 on Tuesday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 49.61%. The business had revenue of $373.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Allscripts Healthcare Solutions news, Director Greg Garrison sold 77,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,162,262.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,151.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.14, for a total value of $857,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.05.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segment. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

