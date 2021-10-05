Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Holdings in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Gentherm worth $2,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,299 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,270 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in Gentherm by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Gentherm by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THRM opened at $84.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $88.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day moving average is $75.85.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.41 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gentherm news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

THRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

