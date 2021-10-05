Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,412 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 232.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 69.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $47.21 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.50.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. Northwest Natural’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Malia H. Wasson acquired 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

