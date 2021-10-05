Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stock Holdings in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Cadence Bancorporation worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,166,000 after buying an additional 1,444,417 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after acquiring an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,592,000 after acquiring an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,036,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

NYSE CADE opened at $22.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.19. Cadence Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $23.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $185.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.68 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.08%.

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

