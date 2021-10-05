Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 479 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEN. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,600,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,812,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,306,000 after acquiring an additional 74,701 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 121,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 68,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $32.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $61.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day moving average is $43.95.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

