Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 556 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 1.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 779,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after purchasing an additional 25,052 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 3.8% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Federal Signal by 7.6% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 18,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Federal Signal stock opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. Federal Signal Co. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $43.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $334.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 21.56%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

