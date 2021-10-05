Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 557 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of EVERTEC worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EVTC. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 38.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 18.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 1,685.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 14,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $658,491.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,464.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EVTC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

EVERTEC stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $149.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC).

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.