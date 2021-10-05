Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 9,370 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter worth $56,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 100.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 25.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LSXMA. Barclays reduced their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. upped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMA opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.02. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.57. The company has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.24.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.