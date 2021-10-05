Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,370 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 58.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,169,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,011,000 after purchasing an additional 128,150 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on LSXMA. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, boosted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $46.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 1.24. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $33.75 and a one year high of $50.57.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 6.49%.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

