Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Acquired by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,246 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.86% of Greif worth $84,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEF. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in Greif by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 747,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,594,000 after purchasing an additional 24,367 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in Greif by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,085 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Greif by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Greif by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 295,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Greif by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on GEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE:GEF traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.77. 296 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.23. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.88 and a 52-week high of $68.81.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

