Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,925 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TV. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 149,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,114,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,738,000 after purchasing an additional 66,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,076,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,538,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 140,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares during the last quarter. 46.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TV stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.60.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Research analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark began coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

