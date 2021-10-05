Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gulf Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GURE) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GURE. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gulf Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Gulf Resources by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Gulf Resources by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 16,514 shares during the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gulf Resources stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.32 and a current ratio of 11.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 0.50. Gulf Resources has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.15 million during the quarter. Gulf Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 20.26%.

Gulf Resources, Inc is a holding company that engages in the manufacture of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Bromine, Crude Salt, Chemical Products, and Natural Gas. It produces and trades bromine, crude salt and natural gas, and manufacture and sell chemical products used in oil and gas field exploration, oil and gas distribution, oil field drilling, papermaking chemical agents, inorganic chemicals, and manufacturer of materials for human and animal antibiotics.

