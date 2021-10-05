GWM Asset Management Ltd Purchases 19,500 Shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

GWM Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Athene comprises approximately 3.2% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GWM Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Athene worth $7,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 165.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Athene by 207.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Athene during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.10 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.62.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $174,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,174 shares of company stock worth $1,009,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded up $1.53 on Tuesday, hitting $67.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,046. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

