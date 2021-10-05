GWM Asset Management Ltd Takes $153,000 Position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR)

GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 17,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. New Senior Investment Group makes up 0.1% of GWM Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 621.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,208 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in New Senior Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in New Senior Investment Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares during the period. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up from $7.75) on shares of New Senior Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Colliers Securities cut New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.10 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.37.

NYSE:SNR remained flat at $$8.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.44 million, a P/E ratio of -25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.27). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is 36.62%.

New Senior Investment Group Profile

New Senior Investment Group, Inc provides real estate investment services focusing in senior housing properties. It operates the Senior Housing Properties segment. It offers properties to the following geographical locations: California, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Other.

