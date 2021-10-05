GXChain Price Reaches $0.57 on Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 5th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001137 BTC on major exchanges. GXChain has a market cap of $42.68 million and $5.84 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000192 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001410 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,625,300 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

