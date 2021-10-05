H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Earns Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HNNMY. Citigroup lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. lowered shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:HNNMY opened at $4.04 on Friday. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Hennes & Mauritz AB engages in the sale of clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, and home textiles. The company offers accessories, underwear, cosmetics, sportswear, and other apparels for men, women, and kids. Its geographical segments include Asia & Oceania, Europe & Africa, and North & South America.

