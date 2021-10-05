Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,889 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 88.9% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 2,645 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $23.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 143.88 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.39. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Halliburton from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $15.80 to $18.20 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. BNP Paribas raised Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

