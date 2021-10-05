Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HVRRY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HVRRY opened at $89.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

