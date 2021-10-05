Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 37,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 30.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price target on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.15.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.52. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

